Local Educators React to KY Senators Tweet on Educators Running for Office

A state lawmaker who represents Hart and Edmonson counties in the Kentucky Senate is in some hot water tonight all thanks to a tweet he sent out.

On Wednesday, Kentucky Senator Steve Meredith responded to a Lexington news anchor who shared a story on an unprecedented of number of educators running for office in Kentucky.

He sent out a reply that reads "40% of high school grads can't read or do math. Yes, let’s see what they can do with state government."

It's thought he was referring to a study by Achieve.org from 2005 which states 40% of graduates aren't ready for college or work.

Senator Meredith is one of 22 state senators who voted to pass the pension reform bill last week.

One local educator say’s come November, they won’t forget his comment.

“He couldn’t do his job and couldn’t have been where he is today without highly qualified educators having taught him from the time he was a very young man until now,” Paulita Hayes, a Bowling Green Independent School District Instructional Assistant says, “I think it’s so insulting and so disappointing and disillusioning, but he’s sealing his fate because when November elections roll around, he’s going to find out what ugly tweets like that come to.”

Senator Meredith has since deleted his twitter and apologized.