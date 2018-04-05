New Way To Recruit Young Mechanics

It's a race... But the cars never move. This is the National Automotive Technology Competition in New York. With 60 high school students from across the country competing for the top prize.

There's a two-person team representing each region. They have 3 hours to diagnose 15 issues with a car, that's preventing it from starting. Mark Schienberg is the President of the greater New York Auto Dealers Association and says the competition was started to help with the Nationwide shortage of auto techs. The industry needs tens of thousands of trained workers to fix today's high tech cars. The team from Pennsylvania won this year's championship.

Evan Sennefelder and Andrew Stuart were able to fix their car the fastest. They both take home free tools and technical school scholarship money to help launch their careers in the auto industry.

Some automakers like BMW and Fiat Chrysler have even started their own training schools to recruit the next generation of employees.

