Sen. McConnell Supports Hemp Legislation

Sen. McConnell Supports Hemp Legislation

Kentucky

A supporter of hemp in the White House, Senator Mitch McConnell. Just over a week ago he visited Kentucky announcing he would introduce legislation that would make hemp legal as an agricultural commodity. Lifting it from the controlled substances list, among lifting many other hurdles plaguing the industry.

Now, in light of the Trump administration's announcement on 1,300 Chinese goods being subject to US tariffs, and China's retaliation to that. McConnell say he doesn't like the thought of this potential trade war, and how it would affect agricultural industry.

