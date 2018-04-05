Barn Burned Down in Richardsville - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Barn Burned Down in Richardsville

Richardsville, KY -

The Richardsville Fire Department was dispatched to a barn in the 3,100 block of Penns Chapel Road around 2 am. When the fire department arrived, the barn was already completely engulfed in flames. Fortunately though, no one was inside. The departments tells us no electricity was running through the barn, and the cause is still undetermined.

