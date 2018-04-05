Fire Engulfs Barn in Bowling Green

One family in Bowling Green is in devastation today after losing their barn completely earlier this morning.

That's after a massive fire destroyed their barn in the late hours of the night.

Here's what we know at this time.

According to the PIO of Richardsville's Fire Department, the fire broke out around 1:50 AM this morning.

That's when Richardsville Smith's Grove and Gott Fire Department were dispatched to the location of the fire.

It happened at the 3100 block of Penns Chapel Road.

When the fire departments arrived, the barn was already completely engulfed in the flames.

Thankfully, there was no one inside and there were also no contents inside the barn that were lost.

The PIO also tells us there was no electricity running through the barn, leaving the cause of the fire undetermined at this time.

We will continue to keep you updated with any new information as we receive it.