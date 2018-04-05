Throwback Thursday: RC Components

Bowling Green is known for being the home of Corvette and a high performance motorsports hub. One of the world’s premier motorcycle wheel manufacturers has called Bowling Green home for nearly 30 years.

The idea for RC Components came about when southern California native Rick Ball spent his youth building racecars and motorcycles. In 1989, Ball decided to start his own wheel manufacturing business.

He moved to Kentucky and officially opened the RC Components facility. His vision was to create a lightweight and strong wheel that could be used for both everyday street driving and for dragstrip racing.

RC Components celebrates 29 years of wheel making in 2018. All its products are engineered, manufactured and assembled in house at its 58 thousand square-foot facility in Bowling Green. Located on Mitch McConnell Way, all RC Components products are 100 percent made in the USA.

Group tours of the facility are available when planned in advance with the RC team. Visitors can step into the world of high performance building and walk through the engineering process from start to finish.