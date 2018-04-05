Nightclub Shooting In St. Louis - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Nightclub Shooting In St. Louis

Several people were injured during a late-night shooting outside of a nightclub near downtown St. Louis, Missouri last night. It all began when a rapper took the stage during an open mic night and began to build frustration with the audience with some of his lyrics. Several patrons jumped on the stage where and a brawl ensued. Witnesses say patrons threw chairs, bottles and other kinds of items around the interior of the club. Some of those patrons then went outside to get guns, which led to a shooting outside of the building. Five people were shot, one seriously injured in the gunfire. Several patrons inside the nightclub were also injured in the brawl. No word yet on any arrests being made at this time.

