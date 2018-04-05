Former Glasgow Councilman Passes Away

We have another saddening loss to share with you this morning. In case you missed it, former Glasgow councilman and longtime realtor Doug Isenberg died Tuesday just 11 days shy of his 80th birthday after a battle with cancer. Isenberg had served on the council a total of 15 years, according to his obituary. His most recent stint covered the decade of January 2003 through December 2012, according to city records. His career as a real estate broker, appraiser, builder, land developer and property manager, spanned at least 50 years. He was presented the half century award by the Kentucky Real Estate Commission in 2016. Visitation for Isenberg is from 1:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. The funeral is scheduled to be from 9 a.m. Until 11 a.m. on Saturday at First United Methodist Church, where he was a member.