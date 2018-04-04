Kentucky's Hemp Program has had a Multi-Million Dollar Economic Impact

Kentucky's agriculture commissioner says a preliminary review of the state's experimental hemp program shows it had a mulch-million dollar economic impact.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says the review shows Kentucky licensed processors paid the state's growers 7.5 million dollars for harvested hemp. That's according to an early analysis of 2017 processor production reports.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will push legislation to bring hemp production back into the mainstream by removing it from the controlled substances list that now associates the crop with marijuana.