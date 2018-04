Ninety-three new way-finding signs are being installed across Bowling Green in April, replacing aging signs that highlighted only a fraction of the tourist attractions in the city and county.

Only eight attractions were featured on the first way-finding signage system, and other attractions were added over the years. The Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau wanted to design new signs that add more locations to the way-finding system.

It will take several days to install the signs.