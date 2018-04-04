BGPD is Asking for Your Help - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

BGPD is Asking for Your Help

Warren County, KY -

The Bowling Green Police Department is seeking information on two women accused of stealing another woman's wallet and using her credit cards.

The incident happened last December at a Bowling Green grocery store, but police are just releasing the surveillance video now. The victim states she was approached by the two women. While one distracted her, the other stole her wallet right out of her purse. The victim later discovered that there were charges on two of her credit cards. 

If you have any information on the two women seen in this video leaving the store, you're asked to contact the Bowling Green Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 781-clue. 

