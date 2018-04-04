Severe Storm Damage in Bee Spring

"It was a lot of damage. I am really shocked. Big trees uprooted. A lot of people without power still, trying to get the power back on." says Justin Miller, a local roofer helping with the cleanup.

The intense storm Tuesday night caused all types of destruction in Bee Spring. This garage was on of the hardest hit buildings in the area. The wind swept the roof right off.

"I was actually at work and my husband was home. they called me to let me know that there was a really quick storm that had moved through. And our garage was gone, the house was damaged, we had trees gone, the fence around the house was gone. Beyond that it was still really dark so they didn't know the extent of the rest of the damage. The light of day makes everything seem more real. We're just glad it's only material things and nobody was hurt." says Stephanie Sailings, who's home was hit hard by the storm.

Everywhere you look debris is scattered all around the small town. Bee Spring residents say they have never experienced anything like this before.

"Lot of vinyl damage, the wind... I seen it flip a thousand pound trailer and carried it 50 feet. It's crazy." says Kevin Sailings, a Bee Spring resident.

"Hail actually curved into where my door is downstairs and I thought it was going to break it. So it was pretty scary there for a few moments." says Rhonda Decker, an Edmonson County resident.

Strong winds also brought down more than a dozen electric poles on Highway 259, leaving nearly 500 households without power in Edmonson County.

While the storm may have caused a lot of structural damage, the Edmonson County Sheriff, Shane Doyle told us there were no injuries reported from the storm.