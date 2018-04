The man accused of killing a Bonnieville woman in March 2017 has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

A judge sentenced David Randy Finley, who was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of 27-year-old Jennifer Hendricks. Hendricks body was located in the front yard of a home on Walnut Grove School Road.

Finley was also found guilty of wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.