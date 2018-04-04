KSP Catch a Car Thief With Some Unusual Assistance

Kentucky State Police and a little technology help put a Nashville man behind bars.

Police apprehended 56-year-old David Johnson after an eight mile pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Police say Johnson stole the car from his girlfriend in Illinois and was on his way back to Nashville when he was tracked down. Johnson was taken into custody after OnStar was able to disable the vehicle. The vehicle was disabled along I-65 in Simpson County. Johnson is charged with receiving stolen property, speeding, fleeing or evading police and operating on a suspended license.

He remains in the Simpson County Jail on a 10 thousand dollar bond.