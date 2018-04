Hundreds of people gathered to honor a Hopkinsville police officer who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Phillip Meacham was fatally shot by a man pretending to be a police officer in Hopkinsville last week. Funeral services were held Wednesday morning at Christian County High School. Flags will also be flown at half-staff across the state through sunset Thursday in Meacham's honor.

Officer Meacham leaves behind a wife and a young daughter. He was 38-years-old.