Couple Arrested in Connection to Barren County Shooting

A man and a woman accused of shooting a man in a church parking lot are now under arrest.

53 year-old John Wheat and 34-year old Ashley Finn are now behind bars. According to the Barren County Sheriff's Office, Finn was arrested on March 18th and Wheat was taken into custody yesterday. Finn is charged with robbery, while Wheat is charged with assault and robbery.

Deputies say on March third, 22-year-old Joey Brown of Glasgow got into a confrontation with Wheat and Finn in a church parking lot on Oak Grove Church Road in Park City. Both Wheat and Finn produced guns and demanded Brown give them money. Finn reportedly fired one shot in the air, while Wheat fired a shot at Brown, striking him in the neck.