How MLK Affects Bowling Green Still Today

One man changed the lives of so many 50 years ago.

Including one local resident here in Bowling Green, who tells us there's still work to be done we all can be apart of.

On April 4th, 1968, the world lost Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. when he was gunned down at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.

50 years later, Dr. King's impact can still be felt, even here in Bowling Green.

At one point, several places here in town were segregated such as the state theater, restaurants and the L&N train depot to name a few.

Now, because of Dr. King's speeches, movements and marches, we can all enjoy life in unison without color barriers.

But one local resident tells us there are plenty more doors to be opened.

We spoke to Abraham Williams, the Executive Director at the Housing Authority of Bowling Green.

He says he aspires to achieve the humility Dr. King had in his life.

Williams shared with us many stories of his efforts to endure life segregated everywhere he turned.

He tells us he's grateful for the adversity because now he can witness the diversity Dr. King lived and died for.

Martin Luther King Jr.'s life may have been taken, but his death birthed the beginning of change and unity.