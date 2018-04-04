David Finley Sentenced For Murder

A mother faces the man who took her daughter's life and the man who took the life receives his long prison sentencing. We're talking about a murder that happened in Bonnieville a year ago this week. 48-year-old David Finley shot and killed 27-year-old Jennifer Hendricks from Upton. Now, Finley has been handed his indictment charges which include murder and attempted murder. The attempted murder charge comes from Finley shooting at the resident's tenant. Hendricks was later found dead in the front yard of the residence. On Tuesday, the jury chose to deliver Finley a maximum enhanced sentence of 20 years. According to the Glasgow Daily Times, the mother Linda Clark looked at her daughter's killer to say she forgives him.