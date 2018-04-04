Brina Nie Pleads Not Guilty To Murder

You'll remember, 21-year-old Brina Nie from Hart County is being accused of killing her father and injuring her mother by gun. Now, Brina has a preliminary hearing scheduled for the coming weekend. On Monday, she was offered the chance to plead her case at the arraignment in Hart District Court and Brina pleaded not guilty. According to court records, Brina is charged with murder and first-degree assault. That's after she reportedly shot and killed her 56-year-old father Jeffery Nie multiple times and injured her 58-year-old mother Barbara Nie. Brina was arrested and lodged in Hart County jail.