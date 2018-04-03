"Nacho Fault" Event at SKYCTC to Kick Off Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April is sexual assault prevention month, and a committee of WKU and nonprofit organizations are joining together this month to spread awareness that included today’s kickoff event at SKYCTC.

Sexual assault has risen to the national spotlight over the course of the last few years and with April being sexual assault awareness month SKYCTC held a "nacho fault" kick off even bringing people together over nachos to discuss a topic that hits so close to home for many and to “cheese” the tension about starting the conversation.

According to research studies an American is sexually assaulted every 98 second which makes it so important now more than ever to stand up to this epidemic and raise further awareness about it.

Now there are several other events that will be taking place across the Bowling Green community this month, as WKU and other nonprofits try to continue to take a bite out of sexual assault.The next event scheduled is 9 to 5 the musical which will take place at WKU’s Van Meter Auditorium from April 6th to 8th.