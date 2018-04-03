University of Louisville Elects a New President - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

University of Louisville Elects a New President

Jefferson County, KY -

The University of Louisville has elected a new president.

At a press conference today, the university's board of trustees announced Dr. Neeli Benda-Pudi as its next leading official. She will not only serve as the 18th president in the school's history, but also as the university's first female president. Benda-pudi was the provost, executive vice chancellor, and professor at the University of Kansas.

She replaces  Dr. Greg Postel, who was elected interim president in January 2017.

