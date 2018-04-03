Franklin Local Speaks Out on 44th Anniversary of Tornado Outbreak

44 years ago today, 148 tornadoes swept swept through 13 states plus Canada in 24 hours—killing 335 people and injuring over 6,000 more. Over two dozen of those twisters touched down in Kentucky.

The owner of a specialty department store in Franklin remembers receiving the frantic from his wife while we was out of town,

“I remember my employees saying everything got so still and so quiet and all of a sudden—bam, ” Larry Dixon, former owner of Sullivan’s says, “It blew the windows out. It actually blew them in and then sucked them out. It blew rain in on the merchandise. Employees were there in the store and the employees knew that I was in Dallas so the first thing they do is call my wife and my wife calls and says “What do I do?””

The tornado killed 77 in Kentucky—Of those, 2 in Warren County and 4 in Franklin.

“It has been the strongest tornado that Warren County has seen historically,” Warren County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Melissa Moore says.

On April 3rd 2018, parts of the South and South central Kentucky are under severe weather threats—but is that just a coincidence?

“Historically, the first week of April brings bad weather here in Warren County for some reason. We’ve had five separate events since 1958 of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes here in our county,” Melissa says.

Larry Dixon tells us he’s feeling been feeling uneasy about the weather today, saying, “Every time a storm comes up I always think about it. I always think about “can it happen again?”

