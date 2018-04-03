KY House Passes Tax Plan - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

KY House Passes Tax Plan

Frankfort, KY -

Late last night in Frankfort, Kentucky Lawmakers approved a 480 million dollar tax increase to help balance the state budget.

The Kentucky House of Representatives approved the tax plan by a vote of 51 to 44. Nine republicans joined the democrats in opposing the measure. The plan would cut income taxes on individuals and businesses while imposing new taxes on services like auto and home repairs. It would also increase the cigarette tax by 50 cents per pack.

Republican Governor Matt Bevin has indicated he opposes the bill. But by passing the bill Monday, lawmakers preserved their right to override a veto.
 

