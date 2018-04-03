Ethics Complaint Dismissed Against Two SoKY Lawmakers - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

The Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission has dismissed a complaint filed against three republican lawmakers who signed a secret sexual harassment settlement last year. Two of those lawmakers are from right here in South Central Kentucky. 

The commission voted to dismiss complaints against representatives Brian Linder, Jim Decesare and Michael Meredith. A complaint against former house speaker Jeff Hoover will continue. Meredith represents Edmonson County and a portion of Warren County. Decesare also represents part of Warren County and Butler County. Prosecutor Michael Malone told the commission there was not "Sufficient proof" to prove the charge against Decesare. He said there was evidence he could present to support the charges against Meredith and Linder and said it is "arguable" it constituted violations of the ethics code.

Lawyers for the three said Decesare and Linder sent text messages to the woman who made the allegations while Meredith said something "vulgar" to the woman.

