Boy Stuck And Rescued in Sewer Pipes

Rescue workers in Los Angeles are being praised for saving a teenager's life after he fell into a maze of sewer pipes. John Schiumo reports from New York.

Trapped inside a dark, toxic sewer pipe for 13 terrifying hours, Jesse Hernandez desperately screamed and whistled for help. The ordeal started on top of an abandoned sewage maintenance building in Griffith Park. Jesse hopped a fence with family members and started jumping on a piece of plywood that snapped. He plunged into a current of flowing raw sewage that carried him nearly a mile. Specialized cameras attached to buoys were used to search hundreds of feet of pipe. Rescuers narrowed down Jesse's location because he smeared hand prints on the sewer walls to help someone find him. And, it worked. Jesse suffered a few cuts and bruises but was otherwise OK. One sanitation official called it an Easter miracle. To prevent a similar incident from happening again, Sanitation Department officials are working to make the fence surrounding the building more secure.