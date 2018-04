Today is the tragic 44th anniversary of the tornado outbreak, hitting 13 states plus Canada in only 24 hours. It all took place April 3rd of 1974. Out of the 148 documented tornadoes, 95 were rated F2 or stronger, and 30 F4 or F5. 335 deaths occurred in total as a result. In Kentucky, 77 lives were claimed. Four of those tornadoes touched down in Franklin and two in Warren County.

Coming up tonight at 5 and 6, we will have more from locals on this tragic date.