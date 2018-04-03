911 Text Feature Coming to Barren, Metcalfe Counties

Residents in Barren and Metcalfe counties will soon have an alternative to calling 911 during those dangerous moments.

This will then eventually give Glasgow Police Officers an even better chance at providing safety.

The Glasgow Police Department and Dispatch Center is looking to expand its response options from 911 calls to 911 texting.

That means the Barren-Metcalfe Emergency Communications Center will soon be able to receive text messages from cell phones sent by residents in distress.

However, this new option is not intended to replace phone calls to 911.

Instead, its purpose is to lend an alternative for those in situations where a call would be more dangerous.

This feature will especially benefit the hearing impaired as well, who rely on texting and are unable to utilize a voice-call.

We spoke to Chris Freeman, the Communications Director of the Barren-Metcalfe Emergency Communications Center.

He tells us this 911 feature is important because it offers a safe substitute to calling when silence is necessary.

Freeman wants the residents of Barren and Metcalfe counties to remember this once the texting option is in place: "Call if you can, text if you can't."

He also says the new text-to-911 safety feature should be expected before the end of this year.

That's once a new Computer Aided Dispatch system can be purchased and installed.