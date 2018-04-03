MollyStrong Update

Just 9 hours ago, Molly's mother Chelsea Hughes happily reveals that Molly is now tumor free on the "Prayers For Molly" Facebook page. Chelsea says the doctors removed Molly's epidural catheter late yesterday morning and is improving by the second. Molly's mother also let followers know she's still enduring minor pain but nothing too serious. Molly will receive a kidney function test, echo cardiogram, EKG and hearing test this Friday. She will take an MIBG scan next Friday to see if any cancer cells remain. We at WNKY want to shower tough little Molly with prayers and support. Be sure to share the hashtag, "MollyStrong" everywhere you can!

