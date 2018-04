The Bowling Green-Warren County chapter of the NAACP is hoping lots of people eat pizza tonight.

The NAACP is holding a fundraiser at the Pizza Hut on Nashville road in Bowling Green right. Twenty percent of all dine in and carry out sales are going directly to the organization tonight. Chapter officials are also recruiting new members, and membership applications are available at the restaurant.

Pizza Hut on Nashville Road is open tonight until 10:00.