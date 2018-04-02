Munfordville Woman Allegedly Kills Father & Leaves Mother Seriously Injured

Kentucky State Police Officials tell WNKY the 9-1-1 call came in around 3:14am on Sunday. The caller, Barbra Nie said her husband, Jeffery Nie had been shot by an unknown suspect.

"Nothing like this usually ever happens around here" says Hannah Puckett, a neighbor.

Kentucky State Police and the Hart County Sheriff's Office responded to the home on G. Shelton Road. A quiet road in Munfordville.

They found Jeffery Nie shot to death and Barbra Nie seriously injured from a gun shot wound.

The unknown suspect is allegedly their 21-year-old daughter, Brina Nie who also lived in the home with them.

Brina Nie was arrested on charges of murder and first degree assault. She was taken to Hart County Detention Center.

A nearby neighbor who's know the Nie family for over ten years is shocked by what happened to what everyone thought... was a loving family.

"We went to school together, she was like a grade below me, but we went to the same school. We rode to school every morning together. Her dad would take us. Nothing like this seemed like it would ever happen. She was a good person... I thought." says Hannah Puckett.

Saturday was Jeffery Nie's birthday and Hannah Puckett says everything seemed normal.

"She posted a picture saying how grateful she was on his birthday Saturday and then this happened. I don't know what happened. She seemed to really love both of them and they did a lot for her too." adds Puckett.

While a motive is still unclear at this time. Kentucky State Police Officials tell us they hope to learn more details soon.

"Sometime today, this morning or early afternoon, an autopsy is scheduled to be performed. A that time we will retrieve other items that are of evidential value and get a little more understanding of some more information on this case." says Jeremy Hodges, the Public Information Officer for Kentucky State Police.

Barbra Nie is currently at the University of Louisville Hospital in serious, but stable condition.