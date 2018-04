A man is behind bars for what police discovered inside his car.

Glasgow police say 60-year-old, Jesse Massaro was pulled over for a vehicle that had expired registration plates. During the traffic stop, police found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun under the driver's seat, in addition to meth and Xanax.

Massaro is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal record and is facing a number of new charges. He remains in the Barren County Jail.