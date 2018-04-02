Pension Protests Resume in Frankfort - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Pension Protests Resume in Frankfort

Frankfort, KY -

Thousands of protesters, including teachers, gathered back in Frankfort today to demonstrate against budget cuts. 

They gathered in front of the Kentucky Education Association building before marching to the State Capitol Building. Wearing red and armed with signs, teachers demonstrated against budget cuts and pension concerns after the passage of a state senate bill last week which overhauls the state's pension. 

The Kentucky Education Association, which represents teachers and other education professionals, slammed the state legislature at today's rally. 

