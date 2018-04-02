KY Senate Passes a New Tax Bill - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

KY Senate Passes a New Tax Bill

Frankfort, KY -

The Kentucky Senate has approved a $480 million tax increase by voting to expand the state sales tax to a variety of services.

The Senate voted 20-18 to send the bill to the House of Representatives, which also plans to vote on the measure Monday. Senate democrats objected because they said they were shut out of the process and did not have time to read the bill. Republicans said the bill had to pass Monday to preserve their right to overturn any vetoes from Governor Bevin.

The bill would impose the state's 6 percent sales tax on services including automotive repair and pet care for small animals. Kentucky residents would pay 5 percent of their taxable income to the state, down from 5.8 percent and 6 percent for most earners.

