Bowling Green Hot Rods Celebrate 10th Season

Thursday marks a special occasion for one of Bowling Green's thriving local attractions.

With preparations underway to make it a memorable event, this year will only further cement their place in the community.

We're talking about Opening Night at the Bowling Green Hot Rods Ballpark.

On Thursday, the Hot Rods welcome you to join them for their 10th season as an organization starting at 6:35 pm.

The gates will officially open at 5:00 pm, so be sure to arrive early to account for parking.

For those of you that attend, opening night has quite a few exciting surprises in store.

Those include a 10th season shirt giveaway, April schedule poster giveaway and even a pre-game concert by Rye Davis.

There will even be a post-game fireworks show for the kids!

We spoke to the Assistant General Manager, Matt Ingram.

He tells us the significance of the Hot Rod's 10th season is the impact he's seen the organization make on the community.

Be sure to mark this momentous event on your calendars and come out to support your local Hot Rods!

You can also meet the 2018 team tomorrow from 5-6 PM.

For more information and events, be sure to visit the Bowling Green Hot Rods official website here.