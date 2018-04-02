Teacher Protests Continue In Kentucky

The Kentucky Education Association says on its' Facebook page that a rally is set for Monday at Union Headquarters in Frankfort followed by a march to the state capitol. Lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene to possibly vote on a two-year operating budget. Some school districts have called off classes Monday. Much of the state is on spring break. Hundreds of teachers filled the capitol on Friday to protest last-minute changes to their pension system. Kentucky's pension system is among the worst-funded in the country.