Hart County Woman Arrested For Suspected Homicide

Hart County, KY -

21-year-old Brina Nie has been charged with murdering her 56-year-old father, Jeffrey Nie on Sunday morning. But she didn't stop there. According to a news release from Kentucky State Police post 3, Nie is also being charged with first-degree assault for shooting her 58-year-old mother Barbara Nie. The release states police were dispatched to the shooting on 370 g. Shelton Road around 3-am. State troopers found Brina's parents in a bedroom upstairs. The father had several gunshot wounds and the mother only had a single gunshot injury. Brina is now lodged in the Hart County jail in Munfordville.

