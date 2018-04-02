Edmonson County Woman Running For Sheriff

History is being made in Edmonson County. That's where one woman is striving to go where no woman has reportedly gone before. If you're driving through Edmonson, you may ride past this billboard, displaying that Amanda Coniglio is running for sheriff. If Coniglio is voted in as sheriff, she would be the first female to ever run and hold the high-ranking position. Coniglio started in law enforcement in '96 with the Hillsborough County sheriff's office in Tampa, Florida. She's received two life saving awards: one was given for saving the life of an 11 month old who was face down in a swimming pool, and the other for saving the life of a 17 year old who she found in a vehicle who had overdosed on narcotics. In November 2015, she was hired as a deputy by the Edmonson County sheriff's office until resigning in May of 2017.