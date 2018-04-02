Missing Bowling Green Man: Micah Reed - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Missing Bowling Green Man: Micah Reed

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

This is 34-year-old Micah Reed, and he's been missing since March 27th. If you recognize the name or face of this man, you are urged to immediately alert authorities with your tips. There are two ways to help if you have information.. You can immediately call the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000 or 911... You can also call Katara Reed at 270-303-2084. Your help is needed! Again, if you know Reed or know of his whereabouts, please contact BGPD. Your assistance is crucial in the search for Reed.

