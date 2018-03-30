Local Law Enforcement Granted Nearly a Dozen Rifle Protective Vests

A life-saving donation for a men and women put their life on the line everything—the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office and Brownsville Police Department received nearly a dozen rifle vests this afternoon at no cost—something they desperately needed.

Before today, the two agencies were equipped with soft plate armor vest’s that are unable to protect against rifle rounds.

Thanks to In-Vest USA, a charity supporting law enforcement for over 25 years, they now have ten rifle vests protecting against just that.

“To put a price tag on the life of an officer, you can’t do it,” Founder of In-Vest USA Michael Letts says.

The ten vests, three going to the city department and seven to the county, cover both agencies entirely. That’s something Sheriff Shane Doyle says is vital in light of recent events across the country,

“We’ve always had this need, but now people are willing to step up and help because they see the need too. If we have a barricaded suspect or an active shooter situation, this is the kind of vest we need.”

Letts says over the last twenty years, this endeavor has saved over 300 officers,

“Never again do we want to see any officer—world-wide—die, needlessly, because he simply did not have a protective vest.”