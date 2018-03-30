False Meat Salesmen Behind Bars in Brownsville

Two men, claiming to be meat salesmen are behind bars and charged with a number of drug offenses.

Christopher Brown and Bret Withers were arrested after knocking on people's doors in Brownsville, telling residents they were selling steak. At least one neighbor became suspicious and called police. When authorities caught up with the two men in their vehicle, police say they discovered marijuana, syringes and meth residue.

Both are being held on a ten thousand dollar bond at the Hart County Jail.