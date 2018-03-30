Suspect in Hopkinsville Police Officer Death Has Been Killed

The manhunt is over for the suspect wanted in connection with the murder of an off-duty police officer in Hopkinsville.

Police say the suspect killed the officer after he pretended to be a cop and pulled him over on Thursday.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene just hours after 38-year-old, police officer, Phillip Meacham was murdered. Police say the suspect, James Decoursey, was impersonating a police officer when he fatally shot Meacham, who was off duty at the time.

"We ask that you keep the Hopkinsville Police Department and the family in your prayers." says Kentucky State Police Trooper, Rob Austin.

Decoursey then stole a white pickup truck and left the area, but hours later police received a tip and tracked him down near a restaurant in Clarksville, Tennessee.

"They just kept on shooting him. They probably shot him, I don't know how many times they shot him exactly, but I heard at least 10 or 12, 15 shots." says Clarksville resident, Jonathan Harper.

Officer Meacham had been with the Hopkinsville Police Department for less than a year, but the police chief was visibly upset and asked his officers to stay strong.

"We're here. We'll get through it. That's what we do." says Clayton Sumner, the Hopkinsville Police Chief.

The motive still remains a mystery, but the chief believes it's possible the two men knew each other.

"Considering they are both from here, it's very likely. It's not that big of a city." adds Sumner.

Officer Meacham leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Officials did recover a weapon at the scene where the suspect was killed.