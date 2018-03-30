Bowling Green Conducts Second Annual Photo Contest

The city of Bowling Green is inviting photographers of all ages to submit their best high resolution images celebrating the community in the second annual city of Bowling Green photography contest.

Participants should select images that best depict Bowling Green's environment, active people, and vibrant community life.

First, second and third place winners will be chosen by a panel of judges and a first place people's choice award will be chosen by online voting. First place winners will receive a $100 gift card to Amazon and second and third place will receive $75 and $25 respectively. Submission entries will be accepted April 1 – April 30th.

You can submit photos at bgky.org.