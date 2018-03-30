Local Restaurant Awarded by National Restaurant Association - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Local Restaurant Awarded by National Restaurant Association

Warren County, KY -

Firefighters were on the scene of Steamer Seafood last month when a lightning bolt struck the restaurant's roof. Although the restaurant hasn't reopened, it has received a prestigious award. 

The National Restaurant Association has awarded the establishment the 2018 Restaurant Neighbor Award. The award is presented to restaurants that demonstrate outstanding community service and involvement. The award highlight the positive contributions restaurants make in their local neighborhoods each and every day. Steamer's is only one of two Kentucky restaurants to win this year's award.

In case you're wondering, the restaurant is scheduled to reopen sometime between April 10th and the 15th. 

