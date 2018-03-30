Schools Closed Across State Due to Teacher Absences

20 counties across the state closed due to widespread absences Friday among teachers.

These teachers are angered by the legislature's passage of a pension overhaul. The Kentucky Education Association calls it a "shameful" bill approved by the republican-led legislature without a hearing or chance to comment on the final version. Governor Matt Bevin supports the bill and praised lawmakers on twitter for their decision.

In Fayette county, officials said more than a third of school employees were staying home.