Schools Closed Across State Due to Teacher Absences - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Schools Closed Across State Due to Teacher Absences

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky -

20 counties across the state closed due to widespread absences Friday among teachers.

These teachers are angered by the legislature's passage of a pension overhaul. The Kentucky Education Association calls it a "shameful" bill approved by the republican-led legislature without a hearing or chance to comment on the final version. Governor Matt Bevin supports the bill and praised lawmakers on twitter for their decision. 

In Fayette county, officials said more than a third of school employees were staying home.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.