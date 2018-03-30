Simpson County Educators Take a Stand

Schools throughout Simpson County closed their doors for classes today because of a new pension legislation in Frankfort.

Today at Franklin Simpson High School, several teachers employed at the school decided to call in sick and take a break from teaching today.

Although they did not teach, some of the educators were at the school to provide free and reduced lunch to students.

Teachers around the state are sending a message to legislators that they are unhappy with the recent decision they made regarding their pension system.

This comes after last minute changes were made to a pension bill that now threatens to lower their retirement benefits.

We spoke to one to Franklin Simpson High School teacher who has educated kids for 7 years now.

Erica Lambert tells us her greatest concern is being able to ensure her family can be provided for in the future.

We also spoke to Simpson County Schools Superintendent, James Flynn.

He told us he supports the teacher's decision to stay out of the classroom.

There is great uncertainty whether teachers will return to classes after spring break next week, or continue to remain home with their kids.

We'll continue to follow this story and keep you updated on the most recent changes.