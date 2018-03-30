Hopkinsville Off-Duty Police Officer Killed

In Hopkinsville the manhunt is over for a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of an off-duty police officer. Police say the suspect killed the officer after he pretended to be a cop and pulled him over. The manhunt is over for a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of an off-duty police officer in Kentucky. Police say the suspect killed the officer after he pretended to be a cop and pulled him over. Investigators collected evidence from the scene hours after 38-year-old police officer Phillip Meacham was murdered during a traffic stop in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Police say the suspect James Decoursey was impersonating a police officer when he fatally shot the off-duty police officer. Decoursey stole a white pickup truck and left the area, but hours later law enforcement received a tip and tracked him down near this restaurant in Tennessee. Officer Meacham had been with the Hopkinsville police force for less than a year. The visibly shaken police chief asked his officers to stay strong. We're here. We'll get through it. That's what we do. A motive remains a mystery, but the chief believes it's possible the two men knew each other. Considering they are both from here, its very likely. Its not that big of a city. The officer leaves behind a wife and two young children. Officials recovered a weapon at the scene where the suspect was killed.