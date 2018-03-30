KY Lawmakers Pass 291-Page Pension Bill

Kentucky teachers finally have something to celebrate this morning as their hard work protesting has finally yielded results.

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have passed a pension overhaul involving teachers in the state. This proposal will preserve the benefits for most workers but does little to address the state's massive debt.

The 291-page proposal quickly passed through the House & Senate and by 10:30 pm it was on its way to the governor's desk. Frankfort has been flooded with protesting teachers for several weeks, forcing school districts to close as a result.