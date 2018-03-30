New Jobs Report Released By BG Chamber of Commerce

The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce just released the march open jobs report, which shows open positions and demand projection in a 10 county region. Within a fifty mile radius, 55, 136 jobs are open in South Central Kentucky according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The open jobs and positions are in 6 different sectors: construction, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing... professional services, transportation, and distribution and logistics. Currently there are over 6,000 additional openings, which closely resembles the number of unemployed community members. The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce says that they are "beginning to see appropriate work take place in our region."