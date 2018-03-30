New Jobs Report Released By BG Chamber of Commerce - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

New Jobs Report Released By BG Chamber of Commerce

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce just released the march open jobs report, which shows open positions and demand projection in a 10 county region. Within a fifty mile radius, 55, 136 jobs are open in South Central Kentucky according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The open jobs and positions are in  6 different sectors: construction, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing... professional services, transportation, and distribution and logistics. Currently there are over 6,000 additional openings, which closely resembles the number of unemployed community members. The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce says that they are "beginning to see appropriate work take place in our region."

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.