Your Friends Could Be On Big Brother

Thank you everyone for coming out last night to the Big Brother Casting Call! For those of you who don't know, last night CBS hosted a casting call to see who can make it in the Big Brother house as a reality TV star! We had a great turnout, more than double the amount of people than we had last year! A big thank you to The Night Cap and to the Lindsey Institute of Cosmetology for hosting this event. We had so much fun last night and just wanted to wish good luck to everyone who auditioned, maybe you'll be the one that we see you on screen next!