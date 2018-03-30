Search For Suspect Is Now Over - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

The search for a suspect that police say shot and killed a police officer in Kentucky has come to an end. Police in Clarksville, Tennessee say they shot and killed James Kennith Decoresee early Friday morning. Police say Decoresee shot and killed Hopkinsville, Kentucky police officer Phillip Meacham while impersonating a police officer. Decoresee fled the scene in a stolen white Chevrolet pickup truck. Police say they caught up with Decoresee off of interstate 24 in Clarksville. Officer Meacham leaves behind a wife and two school aged children.

